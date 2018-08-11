$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Forward Air Co. (FWRD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.80. Forward Air posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.08 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens set a $70.00 target price on Forward Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

In other news, insider Matthew J. Jewell sold 2,328 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $139,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Glenn A. Adelaar sold 14,397 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $896,357.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,705.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,595 shares of company stock worth $2,300,553 in the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Forward Air by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Forward Air by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at about $3,438,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 27.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.06. The company had a trading volume of 100,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,564. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.39. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $49.88 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 25.42%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-than-truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

