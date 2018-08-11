$0.56 EPS Expected for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to announce $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.57. Sykes Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYKE shares. BidaskClub lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. TheStreet raised Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Sykes Enterprises traded down $0.41, hitting $28.48, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 109,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,817. Sykes Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $586,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 13.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 237,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 28,614 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 96,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 22.3% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 47,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 18,381 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

