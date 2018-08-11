$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.48. TPG RE Finance Trust posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $35.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on TRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

TRTX traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.39. 526,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,533. The company has a current ratio of 18.34, a quick ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.14. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $21.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. This is a boost from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 98.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRTX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

