$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lawson Products, Inc. (LAWS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.45. Lawson Products posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $90.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.01 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 7.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LAWS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Lawson Products in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lawson Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of Lawson Products stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.85. 13,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,093. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.14 million, a PE ratio of 58.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.35. Lawson Products has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $31.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 8,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 1,634.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

