$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ciena Co. (CIEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Ciena reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $730.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Ciena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.35.

Shares of CIEN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Ciena has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $27.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $196,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $46,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,162 shares of company stock worth $1,819,264 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,630,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $122,740,000 after purchasing an additional 224,828 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Ciena by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,022,136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,174,000 after buying an additional 453,397 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Ciena by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,734,607 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,494,000 after purchasing an additional 988,292 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ciena by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,205,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,122,000 after purchasing an additional 24,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,153,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,354 shares during the last quarter.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ciena (CIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.