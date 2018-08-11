$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Owens & Minor posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.14). Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion.

OMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NYSE OMI traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,691,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,620. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $902.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 341.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. It operates through three segments: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. The company offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

