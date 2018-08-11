$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thermon Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Thermon Group posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermon Group will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Thermon Group.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Thermon Group had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Thermon Group’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermon Group during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Thermon Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group during the 4th quarter worth $375,000.

Shares of Thermon Group opened at $26.06 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Thermon Group has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $27.66. The company has a market cap of $837.80 million, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

