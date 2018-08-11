$0.06 EPS Expected for Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Tactile Systems Technology posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.49 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on TCMD shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tactile Systems Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $32,102.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,158.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $1,087,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,091 shares of company stock worth $5,553,656 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 31.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,266,000 after purchasing an additional 566,881 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 16.2% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 748,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,929,000 after acquiring an additional 104,208 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 5.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 628,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,701,000 after acquiring an additional 31,714 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 488,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth about $15,105,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCMD stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.15. The stock had a trading volume of 163,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,762. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.44. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.