$0.06 EPS Expected for Fang Holdings Ltd (SFUN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fang’s earnings. Fang reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fang will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fang.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $62.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.68 million. Fang had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Fang from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut Fang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fang from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fang by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fang by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 17,144 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fang by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 17,554 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fang during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fang during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

SFUN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.00 and a beta of 0.83. Fang has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $5.69.

Fang Company Profile

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

