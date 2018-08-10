Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $23.42 Million Stake in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $23,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Baxter International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 437,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Baxter International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 299,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 143,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its position in Baxter International by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 3,502,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,803,000 after purchasing an additional 404,135 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International traded down $0.27, hitting $71.80, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 26,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027,508. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $59.42 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

In related news, SVP Brik V. Eyre sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $1,411,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,565.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 6,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $473,383.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,371.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,477 shares of company stock valued at $6,486,117. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

