Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,449 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,470 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $45,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of Netflix by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 855 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,555 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 204,666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $80,112,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix traded down $2.58, hitting $346.78, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 66,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,720,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.23 and a 1-year high of $423.21. The stock has a market cap of $153.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.92, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “$375.13” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.19.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $189,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,302,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 700 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.57, for a total transaction of $294,399.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,274.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 434,027 shares of company stock valued at $158,902,715. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

