Zumiez (ZUMZ) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.13-0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.07.

Shares of Zumiez opened at $27.10 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $632.93 million, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Zumiez had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $206.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Zumiez from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. BidaskClub lowered Zumiez from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Zumiez from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.17.

In related news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $13,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,709,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,741,155.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 3, 2018, the company operated 698 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 34 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

