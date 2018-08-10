ZPER (ZPR) Price Down 6% Over Last Week

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. ZPER has a market capitalization of $9.87 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZPER has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One ZPER token can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC, Qryptos and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZPER alerts:

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000760 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002289 BTC.

ThingsOperatingSystem (TOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000692 BTC.

DACC (DACC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Galaxy eSolutions (GES) traded 176.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000269 BTC.

ZPER Token Profile

ZPER is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 972,193,737 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, Bit-Z, BitForex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.