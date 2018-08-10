ZoZoCoin Market Cap Reaches $200,798.00 (ZZC)

ZoZoCoin (CURRENCY:ZZC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last week, ZoZoCoin has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. ZoZoCoin has a total market cap of $200,798.00 and $0.00 worth of ZoZoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZoZoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001600 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016377 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000391 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00009237 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00327268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00194011 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000160 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00014020 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ZoZoCoin Coin Profile

ZoZoCoin’s total supply is 7,473,288 coins and its circulating supply is 1,946,488 coins. ZoZoCoin’s official Twitter account is @zozocoin_inc_vn and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZoZoCoin’s official website is www.zozocoins.com

Buying and Selling ZoZoCoin

ZoZoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZoZoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZoZoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZoZoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

