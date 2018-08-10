Zions Bancorp (ZION) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Zions Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 40.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Zions Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Zions Bancorp to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Get Zions Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Zions Bancorp opened at $53.15 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Zions Bancorp has a 12-month low of $41.22 and a 12-month high of $59.19.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.26 million. Zions Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 25.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. research analysts predict that Zions Bancorp will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $54.00 price target on Zions Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.90.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $49,829.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rebecca K. Robinson sold 6,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $341,903.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,921 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorp

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; and residential mortgage servicing and lending.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.