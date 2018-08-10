Zillow Group Inc Class C (Z) Receives News Impact Score of 0.14

News headlines about Zillow Group Inc Class C (NASDAQ:Z) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Zillow Group Inc Class C earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.3878935979362 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C in a research note on Friday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.11.

Shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C opened at $50.95 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.64. Zillow Group Inc Class C has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $65.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Zillow Group Inc Class C (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Zillow Group Inc Class C had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $325.25 million for the quarter. analysts anticipate that Zillow Group Inc Class C will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 13,600 shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,638,114 shares in the company, valued at $191,000,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 35,000 shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $1,935,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 605,737 shares of company stock worth $36,127,807. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Inc Class C Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

