Zalando (ZAL) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Societe Generale Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZAL. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Oddo Bhf set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €46.66 ($54.25).

ZAL opened at €44.67 ($51.94) on Wednesday. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

