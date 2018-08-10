Zacks: MAM Software Group Inc. (MAMS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $8.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MAM Software Group an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAM Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MAM Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

MAM Software Group traded down $0.03, reaching $8.00, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $99.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of -0.14. MAM Software Group has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $9.42.

MAM Software Group (NASDAQ:MAMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 million. MAM Software Group had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 39.31%. equities analysts expect that MAM Software Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Austin Iv Lewis sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 606,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,306,358.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jamieson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,165 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 456,171 shares of company stock worth $3,606,517. Insiders own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MAM Software Group stock. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,573 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 5.93% of MAM Software Group worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAM Software Group Company Profile

MAM Software Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It provides business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits; e-commerce and online services and products that connect manufacturers, warehouse distributors, retailers, and automotive service providers through the Internet; and customer support and consulting services comprising phone and online support, and implementation and training services.

