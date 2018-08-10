Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) to Buy

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.00 and a beta of 0.77. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $26.26.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $391.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.29 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.05) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Jack Roddy sold 9,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $179,903.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,662.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter worth $173,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth $130,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 99.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth $176,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.

