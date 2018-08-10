Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA) to “Buy”

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a $6.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.08% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a drug discovery and development company that is developing drug candidates to treat cancer and infectious, respiratory, and autoimmune diseases, and for use in combination with therapeutic and prophylactic vaccines. Idera’s proprietary drug candidates are designed to modulate Toll-like Receptors, the body’s first line of immune defense. Idera’s pioneering DNA chemistry expertise enables it to identify drug candidates for internal development and creates opportunities for multiple collaborative alliances. “

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

NASDAQ:IDRA opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $153.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.34. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Idera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,686.36% and a negative return on equity of 74.17%. equities research analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar sold 250,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $263,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Geraghty purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $55,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,884,843 shares of company stock worth $4,527,676. Insiders own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDRA. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $5,060,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,005,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after buying an additional 2,486,098 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,848,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after buying an additional 994,232 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 1,461.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 446,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 417,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $767,000.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. The company uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and nucleic acid chemistry technology.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.