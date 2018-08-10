Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (EDN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. (Edenor) is the largest electricity distribution company in Argentina in terms of number of customers and electricity sold (both in GWh and Pesos). Through a concession, Edenor distributes electricity exclusively to the northwestern zone of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the city of Buenos Aires, which has a population of approximately 7 million people and an area of 4,637 sq. km. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from an overweight rating to an equal rating and set a $26.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt traded down $2.12, reaching $28.34, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $63.29.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $551.40 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt had a return on equity of 118.79% and a net margin of 5.16%. equities research analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDN. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,852,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,586,000 after buying an additional 1,018,465 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 449,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,908,000 after buying an additional 39,328 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 24,248 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Finally, CarVal Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt Company Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 8.5 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

