Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ducommun (DCO) to “Buy”

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DCO. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Ducommun opened at $38.23 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The stock has a market capitalization of $360.00 million, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $38.89.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $154.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.53 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Ducommun’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ducommun news, VP Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,550 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $53,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,140 shares in the company, valued at $248,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,700 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $89,343.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,181.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,650 shares of company stock valued at $328,125. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ducommun by 165.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ducommun by 18.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Ducommun by 437.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

