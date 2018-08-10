Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Advance Auto Parts (AAP) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday. They currently have $164.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Advance Auto Parts is focusing to expand its footprint by opening stores, widening online presence and collaborations. Further, to meet the evolving need of the customers, Advance Auto Parts is streamlining its supply chain and is opting for store transformation and inventory positioning. Also, its past investments and reduction in material costs are driving the company’s gross margin. It has also outlined a five-year strategy to remove unnecessary costs up to $750 million within a span of four to five years. In the last three months, shares of the company have outperformed the industry it belongs to. However, huge capital expenditure and price competition are concerns for Advance Auto Parts.”

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Stephens restated a hold rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.20.

NYSE AAP traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,434. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1,148.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.