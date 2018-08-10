Zacks Investment Research Lowers TTM Technologies (TTMI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.40.

TTM Technologies opened at $18.65 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $716.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider William Kent Hardwick sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $58,904.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $850,893.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian W. Barber sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $25,300.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,635 shares of company stock worth $729,240. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Sapphire Star Partners LP grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 44,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 8.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 82.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 279,711 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 50.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,280,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,198,000 after purchasing an additional 760,892 shares during the period.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.