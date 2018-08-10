Zacks Investment Research Lowers Trimble (TRMB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Trimble reported impressive second quarter results wherein both the earnings and revenues improved year over year with the support of its strong performance across all the segments. Moreover, expanding product portfolio of the company aided the company’s solid organic growth in the quarter. Further, acquisition of e-Builder continued to contribute well to the top-line growth of the company. Also, the recent buyout of Viewpoint remains positive for the company’s business growth. Moreover, the geographical diversity in Trimble’s agricultural business will continue to strengthen its footprints in the agricultural sector. This will also aid the performance of the company’s Resources and Utilities segment. However, growing competition in the industry remains a concern. Also, the company is exposed to the risk of foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRMB. ValuEngine cut Trimble from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Dougherty & Co cut Trimble from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Craig Hallum restated a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Trimble from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Trimble opened at $39.29 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.93. Trimble has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $45.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.44.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $785.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Trimble will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 38,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,535,820.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $52,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,501.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 507,044 shares of company stock valued at $17,843,595 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,840,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $815,770,000 after buying an additional 1,164,391 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,732,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,032,000 after buying an additional 1,038,974 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,181,000 after buying an additional 933,800 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,949,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Trimble by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,545,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,467,000 after buying an additional 836,079 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

