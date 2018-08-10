Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) to Sell

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CSOD. BidaskClub raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

NASDAQ CSOD traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $53.53. 499,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,075. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -76.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52-week low of $33.24 and a 52-week high of $55.31.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $132.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.33 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 88.85% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. sell-side analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R C. Mark Baker sold 2,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 10,666 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $586,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 140,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,806 shares of company stock worth $6,709,408. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,047,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,110,000 after purchasing an additional 61,632 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.9% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,509,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,597,000 after purchasing an additional 27,730 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 8.4% in the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,118,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,725,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 940,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 19.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 786,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,293,000 after purchasing an additional 126,630 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

