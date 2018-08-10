Zacks Investment Research Lowers CenterPoint Energy (CNP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CenterPoint Energy ended second quarter 2018 on a mixed note. While its bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, top line exceeded the same. The company’s steady growth in customer count has majorly driven its performance over the last several quarters. It also outperformed the industry in last one year. It expects to invest rigorously which will be utilized primarily to maintain reliability and safety, increase resiliency and expand CenterPoint Energy’s systems through value-added projects. However, its results are subject to the impact of regulatory and judicial proceedings along with fluctuating commodity prices. Its increasing debt levels makes it vulnerability to adverse economic or industry conditions. A comparative analysis of CenterPoint Energy’s historical EV/EBVITDA ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture that might be a cause for investors’ concern.”

CNP has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.13. 100,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.51. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $30.45.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 15.43%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.02%.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $110,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Milton Carroll sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $282,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,472 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 98,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

