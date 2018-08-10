Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Zillow Group Inc Class A (ZG) to Hold

Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ZG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Zillow Group reported stellar second-quarter results. Strong improvement of the company’s Premier Agent Business primarily drove year-over-year revenue growth. New construction marketplaces and Rentals also aided growth. Zillow is striving to increase its audience size and improving consumer engagement via advertising and other related marketing initiatives. The company’s application that allows agents to create 3-D home tours, aiding buyers narrow down their searches before a personal visit, is another positive. Zillow is working toward growth of emerging marketplaces. With the combination of machine learning and personalization, the company anticipates to align consumer interest with the listed properties. However, stiff competition, increasing mortgage interest rates and higher advertising spend are major headwinds.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Zillow Group Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Zillow Group Inc Class A from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Zillow Group Inc Class A from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson set a $52.00 price objective on Zillow Group Inc Class A and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zillow Group Inc Class A to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.18.

Shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A traded down $2.12, reaching $48.84, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The stock had a trading volume of 23,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,655. Zillow Group Inc Class A has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. Zillow Group Inc Class A had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $325.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Zillow Group Inc Class A will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A by 4.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A by 10.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A by 1.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A by 33.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Inc Class A Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

