Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (FTAI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is engaged in the owning and acquisition of infrastructure and equipment for leasing. Its segments include Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal and Railroad. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Get Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs traded down $0.02, reaching $19.00, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat . The stock had a trading volume of 939 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,337. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 158.33 and a beta of 1.54. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $20.13.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $71.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.57 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s dividend payout ratio is 1,100.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 2.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 23.2% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 24,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 10.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (FTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.