Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) to Sell

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, July 16th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

ABUS traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. 11,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,755. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 16.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.17. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $12.60.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 515.00% and a negative return on equity of 75.07%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter. research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arbutus Biopharma news, insider Michael J. Sofia sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,543,403 shares in the company, valued at $12,655,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Sofia sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,543,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,347,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $433,100 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 7,615.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 741,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 402,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 241,963 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 32,451 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi).

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.