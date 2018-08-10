Zacks: Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Cavco Industries’ rating score has declined by 100% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $220.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cavco Industries an industry rank of 249 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVCO shares. BidaskClub downgraded Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 14th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Cavco Industries in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company.

Cavco Industries traded down $0.05, reaching $228.20, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 33,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,836. Cavco Industries has a 1-year low of $123.10 and a 1-year high of $236.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.57. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Cavco Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cavco Industries (CVCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.