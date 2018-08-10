Zacks: Brokerages Expect Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN) to Announce $1.59 EPS

Brokerages expect Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) to report $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the highest is $1.59. Churchill Downs posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $10.72 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.20 to $15.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.28. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHDN shares. BidaskClub cut Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $317.00 price objective on Churchill Downs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

Shares of Churchill Downs traded down $1.25, reaching $280.15, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 27,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,048. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $185.80 and a 52 week high of $314.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth about $203,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

