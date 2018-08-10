Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boeing Co (BA) to Post $3.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.88. Boeing posted earnings per share of $2.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boeing will report full year earnings of $14.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.44 to $14.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $17.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.80 to $18.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.12). Boeing had a return on equity of 2,344.87% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Boeing from $325.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $375.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.49.

Boeing traded down $4.39, reaching $339.33, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 131,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65. Boeing has a twelve month low of $230.94 and a twelve month high of $374.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Boeing by 220.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $111,000. SWS Partners purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $126,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

