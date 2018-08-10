Zacks: Brokerages Expect 1st Source Co. (SRCE) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) will report $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for 1st Source’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.88. 1st Source reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Source will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover 1st Source.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. 1st Source had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $78.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.80 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRCE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $56.55 on Tuesday. 1st Source has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $31,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,388.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $82,621.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,908.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRCE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in 1st Source by 29.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in 1st Source by 51.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Source (SRCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.