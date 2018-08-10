Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stericycle Inc (SRCL) to Announce $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Stericycle reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Stericycle had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $883.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SRCL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.71.

NASDAQ:SRCL traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.31. 44,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,778. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $56.64 and a 12 month high of $76.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.42.

In other Stericycle news, CEO Charles A. Alutto sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $814,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,189.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles A. Alutto sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $896,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,024.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,375 shares of company stock valued at $14,115,445 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,375,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,980,000 after acquiring an additional 133,660 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,345,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,445,000 after acquiring an additional 329,741 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,491,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,664,000 after acquiring an additional 29,225 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,966,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,372,000 after acquiring an additional 307,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,927,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,830,000 after acquiring an additional 383,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

