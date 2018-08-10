Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NanoString Technologies Inc (NSTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.77 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) will post sales of $25.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.50 million. NanoString Technologies posted sales of $27.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year sales of $104.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.00 million to $105.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $121.04 million per share, with estimates ranging from $111.73 million to $133.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.09). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 54.34% and a negative return on equity of 163.26%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.10 million.

NSTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,852,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,342,000 after acquiring an additional 64,268 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter worth $271,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 32.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 17.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,625,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,916,000 after acquiring an additional 391,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter worth $261,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NanoString Technologies traded up $1.22, hitting $14.03, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 10,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,766. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.62.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

