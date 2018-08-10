Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CIGNA Co. (CI) to Announce $3.44 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) to report $3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for CIGNA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.56. CIGNA reported earnings per share of $2.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIGNA will report full-year earnings of $13.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.25 to $14.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $15.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.41 to $15.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CIGNA.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.56. CIGNA had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CIGNA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CIGNA from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of CIGNA to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.77.

Shares of CIGNA traded down $2.20, reaching $183.22, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 155,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. CIGNA has a one year low of $163.02 and a one year high of $227.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60.

In other news, VP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $176,190.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,640.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.93, for a total transaction of $46,886.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of CIGNA by 67.4% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 69,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after acquiring an additional 28,144 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd increased its stake in CIGNA by 452.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 48,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,327,000 after buying an additional 40,080 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in CIGNA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 46,364 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,879,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CIGNA by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 77,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,094,000 after buying an additional 31,347 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CIGNA by 367.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 148,580 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,251,000 after buying an additional 116,824 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIGNA Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

