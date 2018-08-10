Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (SCHW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) will report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.62. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

In other Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock news, insider Walter W. Bettinger sold 113,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $6,798,047.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,250,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 190,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $10,048,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 641,855 shares of company stock valued at $36,835,999. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Well Done LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 1,041.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.64. 404,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,186,628. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a 52-week low of $38.06 and a 52-week high of $60.22. The firm has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

