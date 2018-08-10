Zacks: Analysts Set $22.00 Target Price for Global Net Lease Inc (GNL)

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $22.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.52 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Global Net Lease an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNL. ValuEngine downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,372,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,904,000 after acquiring an additional 604,259 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,205,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,356,000 after acquiring an additional 64,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,183,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,708 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 82,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 718,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 326,774 shares in the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNL opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.52. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $22.53.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $70.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.81 million. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 1.51%. sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were given a $0.1775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 105.97%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

