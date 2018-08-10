Zacks: Analysts Expect Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will report ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the highest is ($0.51). Crispr Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($1.90). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Crispr Therapeutics.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 189.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.50 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.90.

In other news, President Rodger Novak sold 75,000 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,183,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,994,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $1,040,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,344,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 754,236 shares of company stock valued at $41,731,001. 37.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 37.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crispr Therapeutics stock opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. Crispr Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $73.90.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

