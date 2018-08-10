Zacks: Analysts Expect Aetna Inc (AET) Will Announce Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) will announce earnings per share of $2.84 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aetna’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.94 and the lowest is $2.67. Aetna posted earnings of $2.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Aetna will report full year earnings of $11.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.83 to $11.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.83 to $12.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aetna.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Aetna had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aetna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Aetna in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Aetna from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

Shares of NYSE:AET traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.52. 1,360,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,991. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.67. Aetna has a fifty-two week low of $149.69 and a fifty-two week high of $194.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 24th. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AET. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aetna by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aetna in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aetna in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aetna by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aetna in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

