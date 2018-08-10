Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (MFSF) to Post $0.66 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MutualFirst Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.68. MutualFirst Financial posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that MutualFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MutualFirst Financial.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. MutualFirst Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 15.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded MutualFirst Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MutualFirst Financial in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MutualFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

In related news, insider Charles J. Viater sold 2,225 shares of MutualFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $83,771.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,970 shares in the company, valued at $6,662,920.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles J. Viater sold 4,353 shares of MutualFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $166,197.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,657,713.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,778 shares of company stock valued at $257,475 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFSF. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MutualFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in MutualFirst Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in MutualFirst Financial by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in MutualFirst Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MutualFirst Financial by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

MutualFirst Financial traded down $0.25, reaching $38.00, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,935. The company has a market capitalization of $323.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.14. MutualFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

MutualFirst Financial Company Profile

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

