Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.66. Columbia Banking System posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COLB. BidaskClub raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Columbia Banking System traded up $0.31, reaching $42.19, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 6,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,804. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 375,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after buying an additional 61,649 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 44,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 16,276 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,136,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,593,000 after buying an additional 661,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 62,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

