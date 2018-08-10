Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.48. Canadian Solar reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 393.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The solar energy provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSIQ shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 7th. B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of CSIQ stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 27,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,963. The company has a market cap of $839.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $19.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Canadian Solar by 467.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,549 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the first quarter valued at about $303,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Canadian Solar by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,902 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

