Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bank Of Princeton (BPRN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.55. Bank Of Princeton posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank Of Princeton.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million.

Several research firms have commented on BPRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Boenning Scattergood set a $39.00 target price on Bank Of Princeton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank Of Princeton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank Of Princeton in the second quarter worth $9,039,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank Of Princeton in the second quarter worth $366,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 91.4% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 214,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 102,429 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 18.5% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bank Of Princeton in the second quarter worth $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Bank Of Princeton opened at $33.45 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Bank Of Princeton has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98.

About Bank Of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

