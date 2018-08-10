Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allstate Corp (ALL) Will Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) to announce $2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Allstate’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.66 and the lowest is $1.65. Allstate reported earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allstate will report full year earnings of $9.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $10.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allstate.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.45. Allstate had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price target on shares of Allstate and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Allstate from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Allstate from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.86.

In other Allstate news, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 21,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,144,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 22,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $2,202,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 195.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 11,436.6% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 147,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 146,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $98.57 on Friday. Allstate has a twelve month low of $85.59 and a twelve month high of $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

