Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 43,275 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.15% of Yum! Brands worth $37,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,285,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $364,850,000 after buying an additional 2,150,761 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 35,520.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 920,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,097,000 after buying an additional 917,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,956,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,784,054,000 after buying an additional 635,674 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 419.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 598,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,838,000 after buying an additional 483,467 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,311,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,549,000 after buying an additional 475,994 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other news, CEO Roger G. Eaton sold 61,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $5,135,726.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $82.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $72.61 and a one year high of $88.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 27.95%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. Citigroup increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $91.00 price target on Yum! Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.32.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.