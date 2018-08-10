York Water (YORW) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Shares of York Water opened at $29.80 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.36. York Water has a fifty-two week low of $27.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter. York Water had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 11.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YORW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 755,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,035,000 after purchasing an additional 61,872 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 683.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 54,754 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 19,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of York Water in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water.

