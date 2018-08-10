York Water (YORW) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Shares of York Water opened at $29.80 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.36. York Water has a fifty-two week low of $27.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter. York Water had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 11.14%.
About York Water
The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water.
