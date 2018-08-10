Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) Announces Earnings Results

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 131.88% and a negative net margin of 1,410.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

Yield10 Bioscience traded down $0.02, reaching $1.36, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,331. Yield10 Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

