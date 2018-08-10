Yelp (YELP) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the local business review company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Aegis lowered shares of Yelp to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Yelp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Yelp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.09.

NYSE:YELP traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.35. 9,303,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,150. Yelp has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $51.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 694.90, a P/E/G ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.14. Yelp had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $234.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $493,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,725,029.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $254,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,533.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,942,385. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 87,520 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,100 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 5,612.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 35,524 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 647.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 647,466 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,368,000 after acquiring an additional 560,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

